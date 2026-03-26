Can your legs get stronger from running?

Depending on the type of stress, like sprints versus a long run, you can further enhance the type of muscle fibres that respond to the stimulus. For context, there are two main types of skeletal muscle fibres: slow twitch (type 1 muscle fibres) and fast twitch (type 2 muscle fibres). Slow-twitch muscle fibres are more resistant to fatigue and produce a low and slow force, whereas fast-twitch muscles fatigue a bit more easily but produce a quicker, more powerful force.

When you go for a long run, your slow-twitch muscle fibres help to sustain your pace throughout the miles. But when you do something a bit quicker, like sprint intervals, your fast-twitch muscle fibres are recruited. All the muscles in your legs contain a mix of both types of muscle fibres, so your training programme should, ideally, include both endurance runs and speed sessions to build strength and increase your fitness.

"Running at a challenging speed places high demands on your muscles, requiring them to become more efficient at producing a higher force", Ray says. “Whereas running for a long period of time requires your muscles to become more fatigue-resistant or be able to produce a set force repeatedly.” Both types of workouts are essential for improving muscular strength and endurance.

Typically, in a beginner's running programme, the first focus will be on developing a strong baseline for endurance. Start by running at a comfortable, low-intensity pace several days a week before introducing speed workouts. That way, your body has a better chance of withstanding the additional impact and lowers the risk of injury.

Next, follow the progressive overload principle: Gradually introduce fresh challenges to encourage ongoing strengthening in your muscles. After all, your body will adapt to the current load, meaning your performance won't improve until you begin to increase the intensity, volume and/or frequency of your runs. Meanwhile, introducing a strength-training programme before adding in tempo runs and intervals can help with injury prevention.