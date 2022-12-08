Is Juicing Healthy? Qualified Dietitians Explain

Trends orbit in and out of the health and wellness space, and juicing is no exception. The practice has continued to gain (and lose) popularity over the years. And while there are benefits to juicing, there are other popular claims about the practice that aren't scientifically proven.

For the uninitiated, juicing is exactly as it sounds. "It is the act of extracting or removing the juice from a fruit or vegetable and often discarding the rest of the produce, including the pulp, fibre, seeds and skin", said Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN. But, is juicing healthy—and do the touted benefits live up to the hype?

Below, Feller and Brittany Modell, MS RD, CDN, spill all the details, including the benefits of juicing and potential risks to note.