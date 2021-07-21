How We Play: Six-Man Football

Marfa's Identity Crisis

Whether playing, coaching or cheering from the sidelines, for the people of Marfa, American football is integral to the town and its identity. The realities of COVID-19 have made locals ever more aware of the importance of keeping the Friday-night lights on—and just how easily they could be switched off permanently.



In recent years, Marfa has developed into a desert oasis of art and culture, with tourists flocking to its fancy restaurants, hip hotels and ironic exhibits. But these changes have been pricing out educators, blue-collar workers and long-time residents whose families have lived here for generations. They're generally unimpressed by the spiralling rents, fancy boutiques and $60 steaks.



In a close-knit community of just 2,000 people that's a little less than 200 miles from El Paso, American football is one thing the residents wholeheartedly rally around. "Coming into town, you see windows painted, flags out, the spirit of Marfa out, the purple and white out", says Shorthorns head American football coach, Arturo Alferez. "You feel special because you're a part of it, like you're a part of bringing out the best of what this town is".



But the exodus of long-time locals meant that in 2011, Marfa transitioned from 11-man to six-man American football.