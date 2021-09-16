How To Stop Nipples Showing Through Sports Bras. NAQs

Never Asked Questions
Nipples, Curves and Going Commando
Welcome to NAQs, where we answer the questions you’ve never dared to ask about breasts, sports bras and exercise.
Sometimes you don’t even think much about it and then someone asks the question and you’re like, “yeah, I hear you.” We’re getting into those types of Qs today and covering:
- Anyone else self-conscious about nipples showing through their sports bra?
- How can I support my curves when working out?
Should I work out in underwear?
1. Anyone Else Self-Conscious About Nipples Showing Through Their Sports Bra?
It’s something we shouldn’t have to worry about, but we get that you do. You don’t work out to be put on show, and your nipples being visible through your top can make you feel self-conscious. The best option here is to try a sports bra with a little padding or with a thicker fabric.
If it’s high support coverage you’re after, then the Nike Alpha is a great shout. The mesh pattern over the cups will mean nipples are camouflaged, while the overlay across the chest helps minimize bounce, prevents spillage and adds an extra layer of support so you can feel confident while you move. The Rival is also a winner as the moulded cups will protect your modesty while showing off your natural shape.
The One Piece Pad Bra is a great option if you want protection without the fiddly bits. A medium support bra, it’s designed with one wide pad that slots easily into the bra and is removable for less nippy days.
Low support bras are often made of thinner fabric, and while they look cute, they don’t offer as much coverage. But the Nke Indy UltraBreathe is a cut above the rest as not only is it super cute, but it’s got light padding and an ultralight mesh overlay — it’s designed to keep you cool but comes with the added benefit of keeping your nipples out of sight.
If you’ve got a favourite sports bra that’s a big nippy culprit, then you can always purchase nipple covers. They might not be the comfiest, but at least you’ll be able to wear your #1 sports bra without being embarrassed about what’s on show.
2. How Can I Support My Curves When I Work Out?
We get a lot of questions about exercising with a bigger bust or a bigger body overall. So, let’s talk curves.
When you’ve got more going on (be it bust, booty or wherever), there’s a little more to think about when you get moving. We’re here to help you own those curves with the sports bras that can help you feel confident, comfortable and well supported, whatever the moves and whatever your shape.
The Bounce Is Real
The bigger the bust, the more the bounce and the more support you will need. We’re sure you’ve been aware of it since PE class, but bounce can hurt. Look after your boobs with the best support you can give them from a high or medium support bra. Light support options are cute, but don’t offer as much support so aren’t always recommended for D cups and above. A good support bra is the Nike Dri-FIT Rival, the Nike Alpha or the Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra.
The Nike Dri-FIT Rival has adjustable straps and individual cups so your breasts can feel individually supported. The Nike Alpha is great as it has loads of coverage so you don’t have to worry about spillage. The Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra is one of our best sellers with breathable fabric and a racerback style for unrestricted movement.
3. Should I Work Out In Underwear?
Underwear under your workout clothes is a personal preference, unless we’re talking about bras. Doubling up is never necessary. If you’ve got the right sports bra, then that’s all you need to wear up top to support your breasts.
But when it comes to down below, you’ve got options. If you hate a VPL then going commando is good if you’ve got the right leggings… and by that, we mean made of a soft, comfortable fabric that wicks away moisture (such as our Nike Dri-Fit range), and of course aren’t see-through!
Then there’s hygiene to consider. The right breathable underwear can keep you protected down there. Opt for a cotton fabric that’s soft against the skin for ultimate comfort and breathability. If you decide to go underwear-free then always wash your leggings between workouts. Yeast infections occur in warm, damp environments, so sitting around in your sweaty workout gear isn’t the best.
There is no right or wrong answer, but thongs can cause friction when doing an intense workout, which can cut the skin and lead to infections. But of course, it’s all down to personal preference.
Check out our other NAQs to learn more about the c ommon questions you've had about bras, breasts and exercise.