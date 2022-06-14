How to Prevent Blisters While Running

No matter where they form, nobody wants to deal with blisters. Here are a few easy ways to protect your feet and prevent a blister from bubbling up while you're out on a run.

Since friction blisters come from repeated rubbing, you'll want to make sure your running shoes fit properly in order to avoid friction. Checking the fit of your shoe should happen before you take your sneakers out on their inaugural run.

You'll know your shoe fits if:

There's about one finger's width of space between your longest toe and the end of the shoe.

You can wedge your finger between your heel and the back of the shoe. It should be a snug fit, and your finger shouldn't slide into the space.

The shoe isn't too tight. It seems counterintuitive, but a really tight shoe can cause more friction.

The shoes fit comfortably on both feet. If you find yourself in between sizes, it's often best to size shoes to your larger foot.

Even if the fit is perfect, it helps to break in new shoes before making them work really hard. For running shoes, you can start by wearing them on a short run or walk. Do this for a few days before really pushing them, and your feet, to the limit.

Wear the Right Socks

Wearing any pair of socks when you run should help minimise your risk for blisters, but if you really go the distance with each run, you might want to consider running socks.

Running socks are specifically designed to prevent blisters. They're missing seams, which can create friction when you run. They're also designed to be a certain height so that they won't slip down below the top of your heel mid-run. And, running socks will wick away moisture which helps reduce your chance of blisters while also making your feet more comfortable (and less stinky).

Keep Your Feet Dry

If you notice specific areas of your feet that are more prone to blisters, no matter what running shoes you wear, keeping your feet dry can make a difference. Use baby powder or anti-chafing balm to reduce the amount of sweat on your feet. Applying these products directly to the areas most likely to blister before you shoe-up for a run can help keep blisters at bay.