How to Play Volleyball, According to Pros

The most important rule: don't let the ball hit the floor on your side of the net. Each side gets up to three contacts with the ball, said Hailey Harward, a professional beach volleyball player, and two-time NCAA champion, before they have to hit it over the net.

Belén Castillo, a former indoor volleyball player at the University of California, Berkeley and beach volleyball player at the University of Southern California (who is joining the professional tour in summer 2023), added that players are not allowed to touch the ball twice in succession and "the ball must hit the floor inside the boundary lines of your opponent's court in order to score a point".

When it comes to the number of players on the court, it depends on if the match is beach volleyball or an indoor match. For indoor volleyball, a game features six players against six players.

For beach volleyball, the skills are similar, but the set-up is a bit different. The game is two on two, Harward said, and the court is smaller compared to an indoor volleyball court.

The score count also differs. For indoor matches, it's typically the best of five games. If the teams are tied (with each team winning two sets) after the fourth game, the fifth game is played to 15 points.

On the sand, Harward says beach matches are played to 21 points instead of 25. It's also the best of three games, with the third game being played to 15 points. In addition, players switch sides of the net every seven points in beach volleyball to ensure fairness due to weather conditions such as wind or sun, she said.