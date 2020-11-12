How Exercise Affects Your Immune System

How Your Immune System Works

Quick biology refresher: Your immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that serves as your first and best line of defence against harmful viruses and bacteria. To strengthen it, you want to focus on wellness practices—in this case, exercise—that directly affect the network.



"Exercise, be it cardio or strength training, improves the circulation of important immune cells, which reduces your risk of infection", says David C. Nieman, DrPH, an American College of Sports Medicine fellow and biology professor at Appalachian State University's North Carolina Research Campus. He recently published a paper on the topic in "Exercise Immunology Review".



Movement, particularly 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise, calls important immune cells (neutrophils, monocytes, natural killer cells, killer T cells) into action by pulling them off peripheral "bases" (the spleen, lymph nodes, bone marrow) and into the blood and lymph vessels where they circulate throughout the body at a higher rate than normal. This allows the cells to better monitor viruses and bacteria. "Activity also stimulates the function of macrophages [another important immune cell], improving viral defence", says Neiman.



You want all of those soldiers out and about, because they need to bump into a virus before they can respond to it and prepare a plan of attack, says Neiman. When you skip your daily walk or workout to stay in bed, or sit at a desk day after day, you're stuck with a skeleton crew. The big guns are never called to the scene, which can leave your immune system under-protected.



It's not just whether you move but also how you move that matters. Remember when we said exercise puts stress on the body? There's a sweet spot for activity: just enough to mobilise your army but not enough to stop it in its tracks (due to too much inflammation). Here's how to find it.