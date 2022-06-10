(Bra) by Dina | Choosing a Sports Bra For a Friend

(Bra) by Dina Asher-Smith
Fit Your Friends
If you’ve been hooked on (Bra) by Dina (the World Champion’s takeover on all things sports bras) then you’ve figured out that Dina Asher-Smith knows her stuff. She wears a sports bra 6 days a week so she’s got her sizing sussed.
But what about her friends? Check out what happens when she styles up someone else for a change.
The One Piece Pad Bra
Dina chose the One Piece Pad Bra for Portia and it looks spot on. Fit, style and function hit every box, and with the innovation of no fiddly pads falling out and bunching up, Portia looks fierce and feels free. Nice one, Dina.