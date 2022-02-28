How to Create an At-Home Yoga Studio

There's something special about a yoga studio environment that instils a sense of calm from the moment you walk in the door. From the colours on the walls to the lighting or soothing aromatherapy, any of these elements can set a chill tone for a restorative and invigorating practice. But how can you channel those same vibes without needing to leave home?

To get started, it's key to carve out a dedicated space for your practice. And while you might not be able to copy your favourite yoga studio candle for candle, you can find the same sense of peace and strength yoga offers, while maintaining a focus on the purpose for your practice.

Putting together the ideal at-home yoga space doesn't require a lot. After all, a simple, minimalist environment can minimise distractions, enabling you to concentrate on your breath and movement.