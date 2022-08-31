4 Benefits of Aerial Yoga

While aerial yoga might be storming social media these days, the practice has ancient roots. And for good reason: it touts benefits like boosting cardiovascular health and improving balance, among others.

"Aerial yoga is a full-body movement using a special fabric called a hammock", explained Mariam Michael, RYT 200, certified yoga instructor. Using the hammock, traditional yoga poses—including inversions—can be performed in the air. The use of the hammock also encourages the exploration of certain poses, as it can support some of your body weight, enabling a deeper stretch than what might be possible on your yoga mat.

And, by experimenting with aerial yoga, you'll join the legions of others who have participated in the ancient practice throughout generations. "Yoga has a lineage of having your asanas [yoga postures] be assisted by props and even by hanging", explained Michelle Dortignac, E-RYT 500, certified yoga instructor.

Nowadays, aerial yoga classes sometimes blend elements of "fitness, dance, acrobatics and Pilates", she added. Depending on your studio and instructor, Dortignac said a class may focus on one of these elements or combine them all.

Whether you're trying aerial yoga to deepen your yoga practice or mix things up, check out the top benefits of the workout.

