Nike Teens: break the rules

Break the Rules
Nike Teens
It's not about fitting in; it's about standing out. So rewrite the rules. Get creative with layers, mix different colours and go bold with accessories. When you're a boundary breaker, it's not this or that—it's this AND that. Sprinter and golfer. Dancer and kickboxer. Basketball player and swimmer. Why pick one when you can do them all? Sport and style know no limits.
Unleash your creativity
✅ Start with the unexpected: Find a favourite item or two and build your look around them. Think statement sunglasses, sneakers or a piece of clothing in a bold colour.
✅ Build up: Choose pieces that support your goals, however you like to move, mix it up or turn heads. Think layers like the Nike Pro Shorts, long sleeves and tank tops, and the Nike Sportswear Pleated Skirt. It's about feeling supported while also feeling creative.
✅ Add on: Think you've finished? Take it one step further. Add a hat or hairband to make this look all your own.
"I love breaking rules and being out of the box with my style".
Kamia
Dancer, runner, tennis player
Make it yours
Move how you want. Dress how you feel. And make everywhere your runway. Find functionality and fashion in pieces like the Nike Dri-FIT Jacket with ruched sleeves and the Nike Mid-Rise Woven Trousers. If you're hitting your stride, breaking it down or just owning the day, create looks that keep up.