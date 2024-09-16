The best Nike tracksuits for wherever the day takes you
Buying guide
This classic look never goes out of style.
Few pieces of athletic wear toe the line between comfort and crispness quite like a quality tracksuit. The best tracksuits have undeniable style and flair while being versatile enough to see you through everything from tough workouts to simply hanging around your place.
Nike tracksuits are crafted from premium fabrics and with a quality construction that will hold up well over time, on the pitch, while running errands and for everything in between. But there are plenty of options to choose from within that, whether you're after sweat-wicking fabric for gruelling fitness programmes or a cosy fleece to revel in during your off time. Luckily, Nike tracksuits are versatile enough to take you where you want to go.
Ultimately, the best Nike tracksuit is one that meets your needs and suits your style. Whether you're on the hunt for a casual tracksuit, a tracksuit for sports or something in between, Nike has you covered. Snap these up to take your tracksuit game to the next level.
The best casual tracksuits
Laid-back days need the right tracksuit to match your vibe. The Jordan Brooklyn Fleece is smooth on the outside and plush on the inside for a warm and pyjama-like feel all day without sacrificing style. The midweight fleece hoodie offers a relaxed fit that won't weigh you down, with a pocket at the front that's roomy enough for your phone and hands. Tuck the bottoms into your favourite shoes or wear them loose. A drawcord allows you to tailor the fit of your trousers to whatever you're feeling on any given day.
The best black tracksuits
Few looks are as iconic as a black tracksuit, but there's plenty to play with in this colour scheme. Lean into a trendier look with an oversized zip-up hoodie and matching outsized bottoms, or keep it classic with elevated staples in vintage silhouettes that have stood the test of time. Nike offers plenty of tracksuits in black. Enjoy performance technology and sweat-wicking elements in streetwear style with the Sportswear line or high-quality, heavyweight fleece with Jordan Wordmark. Whatever you choose, you'll command the attention of the room with an all-black look.
The best fleece tracksuits
You have a lot of choices when it comes to fleece tracksuits, but Nike Tech Fleece delivers a lightweight warmth and breathability that can see you through a range of conditions. This innovative construction gently traps body heat without causing you to overheat and feels smooth on all sides for your ultimate comfort, whether you're hitting the gym or just going about your day. The Windrunner hoodie offers a relaxed fit that's made for layering and zipping on and off whenever the need strikes. Zip pockets also help secure the essentials, like your keys and phone. It all pairs perfectly with the tailored joggers for shape and sportiness.
The best tracksuits for sport
Nike's Dri-FIT is here to support you when you're ready to grind it out. This innovative technology is designed to wick away sweat to keep you cool and dry, even during tough workouts. The structured fit of the crew neck keeps your style on point while you're getting down to it and is easy enough to pull on and whip off as needed. The matching joggers feature a tapered fit and breathable feel that's ideal for sprints and squats. Wear it during your workout and on off-days alike—this look is versatile.
Words by Korin Miller