Air Jordan Collection
Air Jordan 8
Original Release (1993)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/BRIGHT CONCORD – AQUA TONE)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (130169-040)
Air Jordan 8
Original Release (1993)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/BRIGHT CONCORD – AQUA TONE)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (130169-040)
Setting a New Standard
The Bulls ended the 1993 season by clinching a third NBA championship title in a row—making them the third team in the league's history to do so. With the victory, Michael Jordan became the first player ever to capture MVP in three consecutive Finals. During this season of record-breakers and buzzer-beaters, Jordan stayed locked in his Air Jordan 8s.
From the Vault
Defining a Decade
With three championship and MVP titles under his belt, the 1993 release of the Air Jordan 8 marked the end of the first epoch of Jordan's career and sneaker line. Three OG colourways launched under this eighth iteration. A bold strapped-up design and chenille tongue graphic proved the Air Jordan 8 to be a distinctly '90s sneaker—one that is now synonymous with the era in which it was born.