Air Jordan Collection
Air Jordan 14
Original Release (1991)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/INFRARED)
Original Price ($125)
Style Code (4391)
Air Jordan 14
Original Release (1998)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/BLACK – VARSITY RED)
Original Price ($150)
Style Code (136011-102)
An Unexpected Legend
Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 14 during his last ever Finals appearance in 1998, leading his team to another championship with his immortal "Last Shot". Tinker Hatfield had given MJ an early prototype of the shoe, asking him to refrain from wearing it just yet. However, His Airness liked the shoes so much that he wore them en route to his sixth and final championship, cementing their status as a building block of basketball history.
From the Vault
An Unforgettable Last Shot
The AJ 14 became known as one of the most comfortable AJs ever, with revolutionary technology setting them apart from previous releases. They were low cut, built for both speed and control with dual Zoom units and breathable mesh vents on the outsole. Released in 1998, the AJ 14 re-imagined the shoe as a car—or a car as a shoe—and featured the sleek Jumpman emblem to reinforce the fusion of luxury and speed. After helping secure a sixth Finals title for the Chicago Bulls, MJ retired in triumph, leaving the Air Jordan shoe line to continue changing the game.