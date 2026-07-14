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Nike Running Weste (5 l) - Schwarz/Sail/Sail

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike

Laufweste (5 l)

129,99 €
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 75 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Mit dieser leichten, schweißableitenden Weste kannst du dich auf den Trail machen. Das eng anliegende Design reduziert Auf- und Abbewegungen und eignet sich zur sicheren Aufbewahrung deiner Sachen, ohne dass sie zu sehr aufträgt. Sie verfügt über zahlreiche Aufbewahrungsmöglichkeiten, darunter gewebte Schlaufen und abnehmbare Gummizüge auf der Rückseite für deine Stöcke. Über einen Kordelzugverschluss auf der Vorderseite kannst du die Passform anpassen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Sail/Sail
  • Style: IQ6691-077

Nike

129,99 €

Mit dieser leichten, schweißableitenden Weste kannst du dich auf den Trail machen. Das eng anliegende Design reduziert Auf- und Abbewegungen und eignet sich zur sicheren Aufbewahrung deiner Sachen, ohne dass sie zu sehr aufträgt. Sie verfügt über zahlreiche Aufbewahrungsmöglichkeiten, darunter gewebte Schlaufen und abnehmbare Gummizüge auf der Rückseite für deine Stöcke. Über einen Kordelzugverschluss auf der Vorderseite kannst du die Passform anpassen.

Vorteile

  • Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, wodurch er schneller verdunstet und du angenehm trocken bleibst.
  • Die Trinktasche auf der Rückseite eignet sich zur Aufbewahrung einer vertikalen 2-Liter-Trinkblase (Blase nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten).

Produktinformationen

  • Body: 53 % Nylon / 47 % Polyester. Futter: 84 % Nylon / 16 % Elastan.
  • Im Lieferumfang ist ein Schlüsselanhänger und eine Pfeife enthalten
  • Reflektierende Elemente
  • Dieses Produkt ist nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Sail/Sail
  • Style: IQ6691-077

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe L bei einer Körpergröße von 191 cm
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (1)

4 Sterne

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Nike Running Weste (5 l)

Nike

129,99 €

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