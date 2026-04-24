ACG Morpho Storm-FIT ADV Regenjacke (Damen)

Walter961431208
Absolutely love it. Nike has never failed me with their products. It’s a must have. 🫶🏾
Recyclingmaterialien
Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Nylon-Fasern.
Um sicherzustellen, dass diese Jacke Regen, Wind und Feuchtigkeit standhält, haben wir sie auf einer 74 Kilometer langen Expedition durch den Regenwald Costa Ricas getestet. Der fortschrittliche Wetterschutz in Kombination mit der Zuziehfunktion schützt dich vor extremen Bedingungen. Und wenn du den Schutz nicht benötigst, lässt sich die leichte Jacke in der Innentasche verstauen.
ACG Morpho
Fortschrittliche wind- und wasserdichte Technologie schützt dich vor stürmischem Wetter.
Um sicherzustellen, dass diese Jacke Regen, Wind und Feuchtigkeit standhält, haben wir sie auf einer 74 Kilometer langen Expedition durch den Regenwald Costa Ricas getestet. Der fortschrittliche Wetterschutz in Kombination mit der Zuziehfunktion schützt dich vor extremen Bedingungen. Und wenn du den Schutz nicht benötigst, lässt sich die leichte Jacke in der Innentasche verstauen.
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4 Sterne
Walter961431208
Absolutely love it. Nike has never failed me with their products. It’s a must have. 🫶🏾
Super lightweight and stylish but also feels fragile and pockets easy to rip
Vortex
I got the black color in size small reading it was oversized. It fits me about right when wearing tshirts or a light sweeter but not sure it would work with bulkier clothes underneath. I would say it has a normal fit not oversized. I love the design and how lightweight the jacket is but the pockets are so thin, I’m honestly afraid to even using the pockets to store my iPhone pro or my keys. I think they wouldn’t hold up the weight. And the jacket overall feels very fragile exactly because of how thin it is. I would only wear it for city walks not to hike in forests. Also that’s not a jacket for summer rains. I tried using it in 28-30C weather, with just a tshirt underneath and I was sweating. I don’t think it’s a jacket to wear about 25C. Btw I would like to see ACG to write in the product descriptions the temperature range of each product. Now they only mention the location a product has been tested but I don’t find that specific enough. Finally I like the design around the neck but I also noticed that after wearing the jacket for a couple of hours my neck started hurting in the area where the zipper was touching my neck under the chin area. And I have a long neck. Overall, I think it’s overpriced for the specific use case I will end up using it. As a spring / autumn rain jacket. Is not a jacket you can wear unzipped. It doesn’t looks as good and it’s not easy to zip and unzipped and there are no other buttons if you don’t want to zip it.
ACG Morpho
Einsatzbereich
Wasserbeständigkeit
Windschutz
Gewicht
Technologie
Storm-FIT ADV
Futter
Kein Futter
Nachhaltigkeit
Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Nylon-Fasern.