Originally released in 1979, the Nike Daybreak is a blast from the past. Featuring the same rubber Waffle outsole, it gives you true vintage style.
4.7 Stars
SMS8 - 31 Aug 2022
Highly recommend. Perfect fit and comfortable. Love this purchase
Hybaby38 - 29 Aug 2022
True to size and extremely comfy. Great looking trainers.
Bridey - 25 Aug 2022
I love these and would definitely buy in different colours