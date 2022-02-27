Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 Pixel

      Women's Shoes

      $146.99
      $180
      18% off

      The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel makes a strong statement.It reimagines the iconic AF-1 with modern touches like the pixelated sole and midsole, the Nike logos, and premium velvet touch to the tongue and Swoosh design.Plus, the metallic dubrae on the laces brings some shine to your look.It's bold, just like you are.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Bone/Regal Pink/Photon Dust
      • Style: DQ0827-100

      Reviews (1)

      4 Stars

      • Run smaller than other AF1s I have

        PatriciaD - 27 Feb 2022

        These are pretty but they definitely run 1/2 size smaller than all other AF1s I have (i have 3 others). I am normally a 7.5 but my toes were completely cramped which was weird. Definitely size up half a size.