The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel makes a strong statement.It reimagines the iconic AF-1 with modern touches like the pixelated sole and midsole, the Nike logos, and premium velvet touch to the tongue and Swoosh design.Plus, the metallic dubrae on the laces brings some shine to your look.It's bold, just like you are.
4 Stars
PatriciaD - 27 Feb 2022
These are pretty but they definitely run 1/2 size smaller than all other AF1s I have (i have 3 others). I am normally a 7.5 but my toes were completely cramped which was weird. Definitely size up half a size.