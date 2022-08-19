The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07, the b-ball OG that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colours and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine.
Liana - 19 Aug 2022
Bought a couple of weeks ago, fit perfectly, so comfy.
LydiaRose - 30 Jun 2022
Most comfortable shoes I own, true to size and they go with everything
Cookie - 29 Jun 2022
Bought for my daughter for her birthday, she loves them!