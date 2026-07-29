Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Weste mit Print

A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Recyclingmaterialien
Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.
Wenn du eine zuverlässige, warme Schicht benötigst, greif zu unserer "Wolf Tree"-Weste. Das Polartec-Material® hält dich auch bei kaltem Wetter warm. Die weite Passform sorgt für reichlich Platz am Body, macht alle Bewegungen mit und ist einfach kombinierbar.
Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"
Wenn du eine zuverlässige, warme Schicht benötigst, greif zu unserer "Wolf Tree"-Weste. Das Polartec-Material® hält dich auch bei kaltem Wetter warm. Die weite Passform sorgt für reichlich Platz am Body, macht alle Bewegungen mit und ist einfach kombinierbar.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.
30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
4 Sterne
A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest
Michael
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.
Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
#productsprovidedbynike
Acg alien vest
Uncle Scrooge
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥
Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"