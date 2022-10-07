Nike Yoga

THE POWER OF YOGA

We're all craving something: stillness, movement or even just connecting with a couple of new faces. This is the place where you find that. A place where everyone is welcomed, supported and encouraged to reach just a little further.

Nike Yoga

Calling all yogis, from handstanders to first-timers. Here you'll find the latest styles, newest flows, practice-enhancing tips and more. Whoever you are, whatever you're striving for, this is your space to expand your yoga journey—or take your first step.

Nike Yoga

New: Nike Mastery Yoga Mat

Nike Yoga

Better Materials. Better Yoga.

Non-slip technology. Recycled materials (at least 20% by weight). Our first-ever yoga mat is your perfect foundation for any class.

Nike Yoga

New: Nike Infinalon

Infinitely Comfortable

Meet our softest, stretchiest material made just for yoga.

Nike Yoga

Tools to Flow

Ready to practise now? Get what you need with these online yoga workouts led by Nike Trainers—ranging from relaxing and restorative to invigorating and strength-building.

Explore NTC

Nike Yoga

Nike Yoga

Rejuvenate with Yoga

Just need some quick zen? Find your centre with these 20 to 45-minute yoga flows that build strength, boost energy or release stress.

Nike Yoga

Essential Yoga Flows for Every Day

Early-morning spark. Midday boost. Nighttime zen. Get what you need for all parts of your day with this collection of new, bite-sized yoga workouts.

Tips from the Best

Nike Yoga

Trained Podcast

Learn from athletes, researchers, best-selling authors and more in this podcast hosted by Ryan Flaherty, Nike Senior Director of Performance, on ways to be your best in your training and beyond.

Trained Podcast

