Leggings For Life

Choose wisely and wear your leggings for as long as you can—an extra year of use reduces environmental impact by 20-30%.

Try our Nike One Leggings, they’re made from at least 50% recycled polyester which produces 30% less carbon emissions than virgin polyester. We divert an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways and transform them into high-quality yarn. Meaning peak performance with less impact.