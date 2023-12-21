Black tennis skirts & dresses: freedom to move
When you're ready to own the court, our women's black tennis dresses are a perfect choice. Sleek, clutter-free outlines ensure distraction-free wear, and stretchy fabrics give you the ultimate freedom of movement. As the action heats up, our unique Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat where it can dry fast, keeping you cool and focused throughout tough sets.
If you prefer to mix and match your look, a black tennis skirt makes a great addition to your on-court apparel. Designs with built-in shorts give extra support and coverage, and pockets make a handy place to stash spare tennis balls. Choose fitted shapes with side splits for a neat outline with room to move, or opt for black pleated tennis skirts for a more flowing effect.
At Nike, we're committed to making our business as green as possible. When you see apparel with the 'sustainable materials' label, that means we've used at least 50% recycled content to make it. Think polyester harvested from plastic bottles or nylon spun from carpets and fishing lines. We're not at our zero-carbon, zero-waste goal yet, but we're determined to get there. We hope you'll come with us.