Tottenham third kit 2024/25: cool comfort on the pitch
Support the Spurs with the new Tottenham Hotspur third kit from Nike. Crafted from innovative fabrics, each piece in the kit is designed to keep you cool and comfortable—whether you're playing on the pitch or cheering on the team.
Nike's Tottenham third kit is home to shirts and shorts stamped with the club's crest—the cockerel standing on a football—so you can show your passion. Our Tottenham third shirts are made with Dri-FIT technology and sweat-wicking fabric to ensure you stay dry from kick-off to full-time. And for a little extra protection in warmer seasons, Dri-FIT ADV technology is designed for optimal breathability. Its advanced engineering is athlete-tested and the open-hole fabric is designed to cool high-heat zones.
Want to match your Tottenham shirt? Choose Tottenham third kit shorts with Nike Dri-FIT technology to stay cool and composed throughout the game. Mesh side panels offer maximum breathability, while the lightweight fabric allows you to move freely across the pitch. For longer matches and intense training, comfort is the name of the game and the shorts' elastic waistbands and drawcords ensure a flawless fit. You'll find sleek design details, too: our iconic Swoosh is paired with the club's distinctive crest for an unmistakably Spurs finish. To finish your match-day look, pair your Spurs set with socks in a matching colour, then add your favourite Nike trainers.
We use recycled polyester to make many of the pieces in our Tottenham third kit. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our campaign to reach net-zero waste and net-zero emissions. So, you can choose lightweight shorts and comfortable shirts that are better for the planet and better for the pitch.
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/2025 Third Kit
Release date: 27/08/24
Colour: Green & white