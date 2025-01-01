Sportswear T-shirts & tops: the essential base layer
However you like to work out, a high-performance sportswear top is essential. You need premium fabrics that can keep you cool when it's hot and when it's chilly. Our streetwear T-shirts are designed for movement. Think ribbed collars for a neat finish and soft, lightweight fabrics that make them a dream to wear. Meanwhile, dropped shoulders, slightly longer sleeves and roomy fits give you plenty of room to move. You'll find the Nike Swoosh embroidered on each piece—a nod to our quality and heritage.
Move freely in sleeveless tank tops crafted from soft cotton jersey. Or for a streamlined feel, pick a slim-fitting cropped tee with added stretch. On cooler days, long-sleeved tops are ideal for layering up-especially when you're warming up on the sidelines. Our range of streetwear tops includes classic polo shirts in hardwearing and breathable piqué cotton. These classic shirts combine easy practicality with iconic looks. Meanwhile, waffle-knit fabrics trap warmth when it's cold, without adding bulk. When the temperature rises, look out for sportswear tops featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This smart fabric wicks away sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation, so you stay dry and comfortable. Our sport T-shirts come in junior sizes, too. You'll find tees in a rainbow of colours—perfect everyday wear for young athletes who are always on the move.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sportswear tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.