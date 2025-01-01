Sale swimwear and surfwear: ready for the water
Feel confident in the water with the flexible designs from our swimwear sale. You'll find swimsuits made for high-impact activities—whether you're clocking up the lengths or doing aqua aerobics. Looking for extra support? Choose an option with wide straps to help you feel more secure. We've also got lined jammers for men in classic sporty styles. Inside, you'll notice handy drawcords that let you fine-tune your fit. Meanwhile, pick a pair of high-waisted leggings with a convenient side pocket, so any water-resistant essentials can go to the pool or sea with you. Look out for breathable mesh linings that provide effective ventilation.
When you want added coverage, a streamlined swimming dress is an easy choice. Just attach it to leggings for a sleek silhouette that's prepared for your next swim. Plus, built-in shelf bras with perforated cups add supportive comfort. Our swimwear on sale range also features hijabs that are contoured to give a secure fit while giving you freedom to move in the water.
We've got designs that are made to go the distance. Explore our swimwear sale with pieces crafted from chlorine-resistant materials that keep your gear looking sharp for longer. Meanwhile, options with UV properties help to protect against the sun's harmful rays. Plus, flat seams can reduce chafing, so you'll stay comfortable even when you're swimming at speed.
Ready to go the extra mile? Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose designs from our surfwear sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.