      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Men's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Men's T-Shirt
      R 699,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour Men's Washed Golf Polo
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Men's Washed Golf Polo
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Sportswear Repel Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Repel Tech Pack Men's Lined Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Repel Tech Pack
      Men's Lined Woven Trousers
      R 2 399,95
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 299,95
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 299,95
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      Just In
      Naomi Osaka
      Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Running Trousers
      R 1 499,95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Drill Top
      R 2 199,95
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 299,95
      Nike Hyverse
      Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Hyverse
      Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      R 699,95
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 299,95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's 3/4 Tights
      R 699,95
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      R 1 099,95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 299,95
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      R 1 799,95
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Statement Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Statement Pullover Hoodie
      R 1 899,95
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 299,95
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      R 2 099,95
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Jordan Flight Heritage Men's Cardigan
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Men's Cardigan
      R 2 599,95
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      R 549,95
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.