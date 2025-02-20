Jordan tank tops and vests: keep your cool as you train
We started the Nike Jordan range back in 1984, when we worked with rising star Michael Jordan to create basketball-inspired gym wear. And we've been collaborating ever since. Our Nike Jordan vests and tank tops combine bold colours and loose, sleeveless silhouettes for designs that look as good as they feel.
Whether you're out on the basketball court or testing your limits in the gym, you're going to work up a sweat. That's why we make our Jordan vests and sleeveless shirts with our innovative Dri-FIT fabric. Its moisture-wicking fibres draw sweat away from your skin, where it can evaporate fast. You'll also find breathable mesh weaves that give the ventilation you need, while split hems provide extra freedom of movement as you stretch, turn and pivot.
At Nike, we've always believed young athletes deserve top-quality apparel that sets them free to achieve their dreams. That's why we make our kids' Jordan tanks and vests with pro-quality materials, so youngsters stay cool and focused as they build their strength and hone their skills. Keep an eye out for girls' tops with built-in sports bras that give extra coverage and support.
You want to work out. And you want to look good doing it. Our range of Jordan tank tops and vest tops has a choice of lengths and silhouettes, from loose and flowing to cropped and fitted. Channel your heroes in pieces inspired by on-court legends, or choose an Air Jordan vest that puts the iconic Swoosh front and centre. And with colourways that vary from fresh colours to classic shades, you'll find a design that suits your personal style.