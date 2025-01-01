Jordan 5 shoes: unleash your potential
Since our first pair of Jordans hit the shelves in 1985, the Nike Jordan range has been known across the globe for teaming super-fresh looks with exceptional performance. The Jordan 5 takes inspiration from our design archives, for footwear that carries you from the court to the street in effortless style. Whether you're testing your basketball skills or simply kicking back, our Jordan 5s deliver matchless comfort and support.
A great sporting shoe is created from the ground up. We make our Jordan 5s with grippy rubber outsoles that deliver outstanding traction for ultimate stability. Meanwhile, specially engineered textures ensure plenty of freedom to pivot, move and travel. Look out for cool styling touches, such as translucent materials that provide subtle extra detail to your new kicks.
Because court sports can be tough on your joints and muscles, our Jordan 5 shoes come with our acclaimed Nike Air units built into the soles. This iconic cushioning technology gives your new shoes a springy, responsive feel that sets you free to fly. Coupled with shock-absorbing padding, they give you the protection you need to leap high, land firm and play at your best—from the jump ball to the final whistle.
At Nike, we've always believed that footwear should deliver exceptional performance—and look great, too. Our Jordan 5 range features design collabs with sporting and pop-culture icons. You'll also find a choice of silhouettes, including contemporary low-rise pairs and ankle-hugging high top shapes. Keep your outfit simple and muted with laidback neutral hues, or opt for maximum standout with statement shades of tomato and tangerine. And with durable outsoles and top-quality uppers crafted from premium leather, your new Jordan 5 shoes are built to last.