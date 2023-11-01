Sandals for girls: slip on, strap up and go
Whatever the adventure, our girls' sandals are more than up to the task. Explore uneven terrain in cut-out designs that keep feet secure and stable. Quick-dry fabrics let water evaporate quickly, so little ones are free to puddle splash or paddle at the beach in complete comfort. Look out for our iconic Swoosh, bold logos and vibrant colourways: details that will instantly up your mini trendsetter's style game.
Our sandals for girls combine everyday practicality with on-trend accents, meaning they're just as suited to sand-dune exploration as they are poolside relaxation. Girls' flip flops with rubber soles provide traction when it's wet, while slip-on girls' sliders offer ultimate flexibility.
Covered-toe designs provide a touch more protection while allowing air to circulate freely. Open-toe options, on the other hand, are ideal for warm-weather expeditions and offer maximum breathability. Designed with foam grooves, styles with moulded footbeds cushion every hop, skip and jump.