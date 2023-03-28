Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Tops & T-Shirts
        3. /
      3. Long Sleeve Shirts

      Girls Long Sleeve Shirts

      Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolos
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      R 999,95
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Nike Icon Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      R 499,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      R 699,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      R 749,95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      R 699,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      R 899,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      R 999,95
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      R 999,95
      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      CR7
      Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Winterized Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Winterized Hoodie
      R 1 699,95
      Nike Therma-FIT Icon Clash
      Nike Therma-FIT Icon Clash Older Kids' (Girls') 1/4-Zip Winterized Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Icon Clash
      Older Kids' (Girls') 1/4-Zip Winterized Jacket
      R 1 499,95
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Older Kids' Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Fleece Sweatshirt
      R 799,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      R 749,95
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      R 1 699,95
      Portugal Strike
      Portugal Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
      R 999,95
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      R 949,95
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      R 999,95
      England Club Fleece
      England Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      England Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      R 949,95
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Sweatshirt
      R 849,95
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Training Top
      R 699,95