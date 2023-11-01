Boys' basketball shorts: control on the court
How do we know our basketball shorts are world-class? Because we've collaborated with sporting legend Michael Jordan to ensure our basketball shorts for boys are court-ready. Made with innovation and performance in mind, these designs offer young athletes the comfort and style they need to perform at their best—whether they're shooting hoops with friends or looking for a league-winning basket. Expect relaxed shapes offering easy movement, enhanced by side splits at the cuffs.
We craft our boys' basketball shorts from high-quality, moisture-wicking fabrics to keep young players cool and dry—in even the most intense sessions. Our Dri-FIT technology draws sweat away from the body to help it dry faster—so kids can focus on playing their best. Elastic waistbands and adjustable drawstrings across our range of boys' basketball shorts provide a secure and customisable fit. This means they'll stay in place during quick movements, so young sports stars can move freely and confidently.
Advanced design features throughout our collection help mini basketball players enhance their performance when it matters most. We're talking mesh panels and perforations in strategic areas to improve breathability and increase comfort.
A wide range of designs and colourways help young athletes express their personal style—while repping the iconic Swoosh. From sleek block colours to striking patterns and graphics, there's a piece to suit every player's preference. We've even got reversible options for versatile wear. Plus, we use recycled materials throughout our range of basketball shorts for boys. It's all to help protect the future of where we play—part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative.