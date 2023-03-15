Skip to main content
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      R 3 099,95
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoe
      R 2 799,95
      Nike City Rep TR
      Nike City Rep TR Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike City Rep TR
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      R 999,95
      Jordan 6 Rings
      Jordan 6 Rings Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 6 Rings
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      R 949,95
      Nike Air Max 95 Ultra
      Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 95 Ultra
      Men's Shoes
      R 3 599,95
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Men's Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Men's Shoes
      R 2 799,95
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Men's Training Shoes
      R 2 799,95
      Jordan Flight Origin 4
      Jordan Flight Origin 4 Older Kids' Shoe
      Jordan Flight Origin 4
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 1 699,95
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Air Max Furyosa
      Nike Air Max Furyosa Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Furyosa
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 999,95
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Nike Zoom Fly 5 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      R 3 099,95
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Men's Shoes
      R 3 599,95
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      R 749,95
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Jordan Max Aura 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 1 199,95
      Jordan Jumpman Pro
      Jordan Jumpman Pro Men's Shoes
      Jordan Jumpman Pro
      Men's Shoes
      R 2 699,95
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Men's Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Men's Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Sold Out
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      R 2 799,95
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential
      Men's Shoe
      R 3 599,95
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      R 1 099,95
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Jordan Max Aura 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 1 199,95

      Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride

      From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2022 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

      Discover old and new favourites

      Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

      Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

      Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

      Stay supported in every sport

      Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

      Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

      When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

      Gear up with innovative features

      Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.