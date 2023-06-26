Atlético Madrid tracksuits: pride on the pitch
Whether you’re cheering at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium or sporting your home colours on the pitch, Atlético Madrid tracksuits from Nike are perfect for repping your favourite team. With innovative fabrics and premium construction, our tracksuits let you keep your cool as you compete. Nike’s Dri-FIT technology is designed to move sweat away from your body as you play, so you can stay dry and comfortable during the game. Tracksuits with elastic waistbands and drawcords are designed for a snug fit—so nothing gets in the way of you and the ball.
No matter if you’re fine-tuning your footwork or gearing up for the match, Atlético Madrid tracksuits are crafted with speed in mind. Get on the pitch in record time with zips on the lower legs—the ergonomic design makes them easy to change over football boots. Plus, sets with slim, streamlined fits mean agility is the name of the game—letting you move smoothly across the pitch. Looking for sleek separates? Tracksuit jackets crafted from knitted fabric offer just the right amount of stretch, while ribbed details at the collar, cuffs and hem keep jackets in place, even as you’re running and tackling.
Home to authentic design details, the Nike Atlético Madrid tracksuit collection lets you show your team pride as you play. Look out for the club’s distinctive crest embroidered on tracksuit jackets, and iconic home and away colour palettes alongside the iconic Swoosh logo. Pair your tracksuit with a matching top and your favourite Nike football boots to rep your team from head to toe. For mini football stars, junior Atlético Madrid tracksuits allow kids to create a look inspired by their favourite players.