The Nike Air Max 95 Essential takes design cues from the human body. The midsole represents the spine, graduated panels are the muscles, the lace loops are the shoe's ribs and the mesh on the upper is the skin.
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 Sept 2022
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
AshrafE - 04 May 2022
I would definitely recommend these. I've been wearing this style since they came out back then & I've always been rebuy'n them ever since. They are just go with everything, it's like the slipper of sneaker.
S U. - 03 Feb 2022
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder