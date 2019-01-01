KD 8
Light, Locked, Loaded.
Locked-in precision. Any speed. Every angle.
KD 8
With a game so precise and ruthless, it's impossible to anticipate KD's method of execution—only that it's coming. His eighth signature shoe features light, flexible support, innovative cushioning and locked-in comfort to allow unpredictable attacks at any speed and every angle.
Light, Flexible Support
The FlyWeave upper is more flexible in some areas and thicker and stronger in others, delivering lightweight support for sharp cuts and comfort for long sprints.
Innovative Cushioning
Redesigned to enhance your sense of control, the full-length Zoom Air unit offers ultra low-profile cushioning with added flexibility and bounce.
Dynamic Lockdown
Super-strong, ultralight Flywire cables integrate with the laces for support, loosening and tightening with your foot's natural motion.
"When I first tested the KD 8, I instantly loved the springy response of the zoom air combined with the natural feel of the Flyweave. I didn't want to take it off."
Kevin Durant