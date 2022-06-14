Try These 6 Yoga Poses to Boost Strength

Plank Pose has become a go-to core training exercise. It is highly effective at promoting stability and strength in the abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, internal and external obliques), back muscles (erector spinae, trapezius, rhomboids), glutes, shoulders and chest. Even the leg muscles must be active to hold a plank; your quads and calves get a workout during this pose too.



How to Do Plank Pose

Start in a kneeling position on your mat. Walk your hands out and away from your body until your knees come off the floor and everything from the tip of your head to the heels of your feet is in one straight line. Hover over your mat and hold for 30 seconds or more. To make this pose easier, bend your elbows to 90 degrees and drop down onto your forearms.

Pro challenge: If you're ready to take this pose to the next level, move from Plank to Side Plank on both sides. From Plank Pose, shift your weight onto your right hand while rotating your entire body up to the left. Your weight should be evenly distributed on your right hand and the outside of your right foot. Take your left hand and extend it up towards the ceiling in line with your shoulders. Hold for 30 seconds or more. Then place your left hand back on the mat to find Plank Pose again. Hold for a few breaths, then repeat the Side Plank on the other side.