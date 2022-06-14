Yoga During Pregnancy: Do's and Don'ts

When it comes to staying fit during pregnancy, yoga is one of the best workouts you can do.



It can be great for all fitness levels, body types and stages of pregnancy and can also help manage some of the discomforts that come with being pregnant, says Jennie Love, an antenatal yoga instructor based in Scottsdale, Arizona in the US.



"In prenatal yoga, we focus on creating strength and stability in the body, especially in the hips and legs", she says. "We don't work on flexibility as much as strength because that's what the body is going to need throughout pregnancy to birth".



Another reason you shouldn't focus too much on flexibility is that, during pregnancy, the hormone relaxin naturally loosens the joints to prepare for delivery, so you'll need strength to prevent injury from being too flexible, Love says.



Holding poses for an extended period of time can help you get stronger and build up the endurance you need for labour and childbirth, says Heidi Kristoffer, founder of CrossFlow Yoga.



"Most prenatal yoga classes are full of poses that aid in strengthening the parts of the body that are necessary for labour, such as the pelvic floor, hips and core", Kristoffer says. "Plus, the more you move while you're pregnant, the easier your body goes back to its shape after pregnancy".



But beyond keeping you active and building strength, there are other perks to following a yoga practice during pregnancy.