Where Can I Get A Sports Bra? | NAQs

Never Asked Questions
Breasts and PE, and Getting Your First Bra.
Welcome to NAQs, where we answer the questions you’ve never dared to ask about breasts, sports bras and exercise.
Today, Dina Asher-Smith will be answering your questions about how to deal with self-conscious feelings about your breasts during PE, and how to talk to a parent about getting your first sports bra.
1. How Do I Stop Feeling Self-Conscious About My Breasts During PE?
As Dina said, you’re not alone. Almost everyone feels self-conscious about their body at some point (even if they don’t seem to be). Try and be kind to yourself and your body and focus on what you can do, how you can move and the way you feel rather than worrying about what people think. Sports should be fun, and fuel you with confidence, so enjoy yourself. And love your breasts.
2. How Do I Ask My Mum for a Sports Bra?
Your body’s changing, you’ve suddenly (or maybe you feel like you’ve FINALLY) got boobs, and you’re ready for a sports bra. We get that it can feel awkward talking to a parent about getting a bra. But it really doesn’t need to be. So, listen to how Dina would go about it. And just remember that your changing body is completely normal and nothing to be ashamed of. It’s something the celebrate.
