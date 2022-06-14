Pronation vs Supination: What's the Difference?

If you're an overpronator, you may want to consider getting a stability or motion-control shoe. These shoes control the motion in your foot to varying degrees and help you minimise your risk of injury.

are recommended for overpronators. They're designed to support the arch of the foot through the midsole that may also extend into the heel. Motion-control shoes are recommended for those with severe overpronation. They provide arch support in the midsole but also offer additional heel cup support.

Getting the right shoe for your gait and foot mechanics can help you move more comfortably through daily activities and perform better in sport. For instance, in a 12-week study that included 226 participants, researchers found that the Nike React Infinity Run—a shoe with stability and motion-control features—reduced running injuries by 52 percent.