How to Exercise at Home With No Equipment

You carved out time, you have your workout plan, and you're ready to crush it. But then you realise you don't have the right equipment. You don't have a barbell for squats or a resistance band for standing chest flys. Maybe you have no equipment at all.

But any workout is better than no workout. If that means substituting equipment or making modifications, you're still showing up and putting in the work. In fact, home workouts or equipment-free workouts can be equally as effective. You just have to know what to do.

Whether you're using just your body weight or working with limited equipment, you'll be able to adjust to whatever your workout calls for, no matter what your setup is. Here's how to do it.

