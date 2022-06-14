Strength training requires using multiple muscle groups at the same time, which means you're burning a lot of calories. According to Harvard Health Publishing, if you're a 70kg person, you'll burn between 108 and 216 calories lifting weights for 30 minutes.

But the calorie-burning benefits don't end there. Due to excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC) or the after-burn effect that occurs with anaerobic exercise, you'll continue burning calories at a higher rate for up to 24 hours as your body returns to baseline levels, according to the National Academy of Sports Medicine.