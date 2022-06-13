The Best Gear for Running in the Rain

The right jacket can make the difference between returning home soaked and staying dry. Look for a jacket that protects you from both water and wind and has fully taped seams and pockets that'll keep your electronics dry.

You'll also want the jacket to be breathable and sweat-wicking so you stay dry underneath. And search for one with a hood to help keep the rain off your head and neck.

If it's cold out, choose a jacket with synthetic insulation rather than down. Synthetic insulation retains warmth even when it gets wet. You might also decide to layer a breathable fleece jacket under a waterproof shell, depending on the temperature and what's most comfortable for you. Here are some of our top picks for every type of rainy weather, from sprinkles to sheets.

DRIZZLE

You'll need gear that is lightweight and water-resistant. Look for jackets designed to keep you active and help you stay dry in wet weather. A breathable Nike Repel jacket will do the trick. You can choose one that complements your style—and provides enough warmth for the season.

STEADY RAIN

You'll need gear that helps keep you dry even when the weather's not. Choose a jacket that protects you from the elements without being cumbersome. You'll need an anorak or running jacket with a durable barrier to wind and rain. Some Nike jackets fold into a pouch, making them perfect for unpredictable weather. If you'll be carrying your electronics, make sure the pockets on your jacket are secure. And if it gets chilly, layer a Nike Tech Fleece under your rain shell.

DOWNPOUR

You'll need gear that is waterproof and provides complete protection from the elements. Look for a jacket with a sturdy GORE-TEX membrane, which allows sweat to evaporate without letting water in. Then, play in the rain. Splash around. You'll stay dry.