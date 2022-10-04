The 3 Best Women’s High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

The best running clothes strike a balance between comfort and function—running shorts are no exception. The ideal pair of running shorts helps prevent chafing, wicks away sweat and stays secure on the body.

High-waist running shorts feature a longer inseam than traditional running shorts, and the waistline is designed to sit at or above the belly button. For some runners, the fit of high-waisted shorts helps provide better comfort and coverage throughout a run. To learn more, check out the top high-waist running shorts from Nike.

(Related: The Best Nike Running Shorts for Women)