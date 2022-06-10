Running Shorts With a Phone Pocket: Why They're So Convenient

A stretch fabric that gives you great range of motion, like Nike Dri-FIT

Breathable, sweat-wicking and quick-drying material

Some compression to keep them in place

Ample coverage

The main thing runners should consider when it comes to a pair of running shorts or trousers with a phone pocket are the quality of the bottoms themselves. As running gear, more importantly than anything else, they have to perform for your workout. It's great that they'll also hold your phone, but if the material doesn't breathe, or if they don't fit you properly, what's the point?Once you narrow down the pocket running shorts or trousers you like the most, runners should look for features including:

You'll have preferences when it comes to length and fit, so let those guide you in picking your best running bottoms, rather than prioritising the pocket itself. The fit of the shorts or trousers matters most, rather than the exact location of the pocket. Just make sure the phone holder is the right size for your phone.