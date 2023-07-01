Kadeisha Buchanan - Football Stories - Nike

In Partnership With Rebel Girls
Kadeisha Buchanan
Gold medalist. Game changer. Find out how Kadeisha became one of the world's best despite the odds.
Kadeisha Buchanan. Defender, Canadian. Born: 5 November, 1995.
Kadeisha is a skilled defender on the pitch. She can shut down some of the best strikers the world has ever seen. Playing center-back, Kadeisha is like a shadow, anticipating her opponents’ every move and outthinking their every step. Then, she strikes, stealing the ball or blocking their plays.
And by the time Kadeisha was a teenager, she caught the eye of the world’s top coaches. At 17 years old, Kadeisha debuted for Canada, and she went pro a few years after that. Today, she’s hailed as one of the best defenders the world has ever seen. She is an unshakeable force on the pitch.
“Football is my life. I think it changed my life for the better.”