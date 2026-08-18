Summer Wear

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
39,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
69,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
49,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Button-Up Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Button-Up Shirt
89,99 €
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
79,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV 25.5cm (Approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV 25.5cm (Approx.) Shorts
94,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
39,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
79,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
39,99 €
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
109,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tank Top
49,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
69,99 €

Summer essentials: made for sunny days

From tops and shorts to practical accessories, our collection of summer wear has the gear you need to stay on top of your training. Think sleek apparel in minimal, easy styles. Breathable materials help you keep cool, while stretchy fabrics are built for movement. Add a pair of trainers made with our lightweight yet supportive foam cushioning, and you're ready to tackle your warm-weather routine.


Working hard means working up a sweat. That's why we craft our summer essentials with high-performance fabrics, such as Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. For extra breathability, go with streamlined designs featuring mesh panels. We use athlete-informed data to place them in high-heat areas, ensuring you get additional airflow where you need it most.


Heading out into the sunshine? The range of accessories in our summer wear edit is designed for active days. Lightweight caps provide welcome protection from heat and glare. Discover four-way stretch and adjustable strap closures that help you get your perfect fit. Meanwhile, we have durable backpacks and cross-body bags for when you're hitting the trail on an off-road adventure. Multiple pockets or pouches make for easy organisation, and zipped fastenings ensure everything stays securely in place. To keep you hydrated, we have ergonomic water bottles with generous fill capacities.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our summer wear with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.