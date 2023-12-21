Nike Air Max 270 kids' shoes: power their dreams
With an exposed ultra-sized heel cushion that delivers a futuristic look, the Nike Air Max 270 kids' shoe gives your young athlete the support they need as they train. Integral Air Max units soak up the impact of each stride, jump and turn without adding unwanted weight. The result? Our kids' Nike Air Max 270 footwear provides exceptional protection for growing joints and muscles, setting them free to achieve their dreams.
Because juniors can be tough on their apparel, we build our kids' Nike Air Max 270 shoes with durable rubber in the outsoles for extra longevity. You'll also find woven uppers for light, breathable wear that helps youngsters stay fresh and focused for longer. Look out for Air Max 270 junior trainers with stretchy inner sleeves, for a sock-like feel that keeps their footwear in place throughout their training session.
Whether their style is loud and bold or simple and understated, you'll find a pair of junior Nike Air Max 270 shoes to suit. Crisp white shades give an iconic look, while all-black designs combine smart style with practicality. They can also opt for a pop of brightness with statement colour-block panels and detailing. Plus, each pair of junior Air Max 270 shoes is embellished with the Nike Swoosh to add the essential finishing touch.
At Nike, we know that to protect the future of our planet, we all need to do our part. That's why we make our Nike Air soles with at least 50% recycled manufacturing waste. It's also why we reuse more than 90% of the waste from our Air soles to create new cushioning materials. Plus, since 2020, our Air Manufacturing Innovation facilities in North America have been powered by 100% renewable wind energy.