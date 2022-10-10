Nike Training Club App. Home Workouts & More

Nike Training Club
Reach your fitness goals with the Nike Training Club App (NTC). With access to 200+ free workouts and targeted training programmes, the NTC App will support you every step of the way. From invigorating yoga classes to bodyweight sessions with and without equipment, you'll find the right workout for you. Follow our Nike Master Trainers through varied classes, ranging from 5–50 minutes. Do them at home, in the gym or outdoors – whenever and wherever you want. Plus, our free video library is constantly growing, so expect new videos to flow in. No matter what fitness level you're at, NTC will give you the tools you need to succeed.
For Wherever and Whenever You Want To Train
Workout From Home Routines
We're taking home workouts to the next level. With NTC, you can move, sweat and get stronger right from your living room. Go all in by working out with NTC Live, exploring our library of free workouts and accessing expert advice. Plus, you'll be joining a whole community of other home athletes.
Your Go-To Gym Programme App
If the gym is where you like to sweat, you need an app that keeps you feeling challenged. With access to training plans and expert help, you can work on your fitness and strength knowing you're in good hands. NTC features hours of workouts, from cardio to targeted strength training – with the possibility to leverage full gym equipment when it's available to you. It's not just a tracker, it's your new favourite coach.
Why Nike Training Club?
With your own Nike personal trainer in your pocket, you can keep pushing harder. Whether you're just getting started, or you want to take your fitness to the next level, NTC will help you get there.
Flexible Training Programmes Tailored to You
Start training with a personal plan that guides you while adjusting to your progress, schedule and other activities. With NTC, you get access to 4–6-week training plans. Whether you use a full gym or are training from the comfort of your home, there's a routine that'll fit you and your schedule so that you can reach your goals.
Our multi-week programmes don't just guide you through regular workouts, they include advice on wellness and nutrition too.* No matter what kind of athlete you are, you'll get everything you need to improve your fitness and stay on track. Each programme has been designed for specific results, so if you're hoping to build strength, get leaner or gain more power, you'll know what to expect. Work out with NTC at home or use it as a weight-training app in the gym to help you make the most of your equipment.
*This feature is currently only available in the UK, but may be extended to other countries.
Train the Way You Want
Energise your routine with our growing library of workouts led by our world-class Nike Master Trainers. With NTC, you get access to more than 200 free workouts across strength, endurance, yoga and mobility targeting your abs, arms, shoulders, glutes and legs. Sessions range from 5–50 minutes and are designed to help you see and feel results.
Power Up Your NTC App Workouts
Integrate Other Apps
Want to share runs and workouts between your Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club Apps? Good news – it's easy to connect them. Just follow these steps:
● Open your profile in either app.
● Click "Settings"
● Tap "Partners"
● Select "Nike Run Club" or "Nike Training Club", depending on which app you want to connect.Use Across Multiple Devices
Making your life easier is important to us. That's why you can follow programmes, track your workouts and access expert advice (such as mindfulness, nutrition, recovery or sleep) across multiple devices.
iOS
Use Nike Training Club on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to search for workouts and keep up with your goals.
Android
Nike Training Club is also available for Android phones and tablets, so you can have it with you at all times.
Apple Watch
NTC for Apple Watch lets you check your time or reps easily while you're on the go and in the zone.
Nike Training Club Reviews
Happy Athletes
Solid programme and great options right now
This is one of the best fitness apps, and it is obvious that they put in a ton of research and thought.Amazing!
This app is absolutely amazing and has really helped to motivate me to be consistent with my fitness!Tons of workouts at all skill levels
Overall, I really liked the Nike Training App. It has a ton of different workouts for all the areas of your body.
Nike Training Club Reviews
Happy Athletes
Great app and training plans!
I followed the 8-week Gym Strong plan at home, and it was great! Even though I had limited equipment (I made do with dumbbells, a slam ball and pull-up bar), the workouts are varied enough that they don’t become repetitive and stay fun and interesting.
Considering the app is free, it’s just as good as some other ones which charge around £10 a month. The app is really simple to use and it’s easy to view your training plan by day or week or the whole 8 weeks. The plan really kept me motivated and in shape during lockdown.
Best home workout app
This app is the best I’ve found for home workouts. There are simple clips to follow (instead of full-on videos which I find annoying). You tick when you’re done and it moves to the next exercise. The clips include helpful tips and the occasional motivational prompt – there’s a good balance.
It creates a tailored daily plan based on your height/weight/fitness level/goals and you give feedback on how difficult you found it so that it adapts. Plus, there are additional targeted workouts to choose from. You can tell it what equipment you have and it tailors everything to that. You can also play your music through the app during workouts. And it’s all free – thanks, Nike
The best app there is
If you are just starting or are at an intermediate level (even advanced!) there is nothing better. I’ve had this app since February of this year after getting a new phone and I could not have asked for a better gift. There is something so beautiful when there is knowledge and help that is FREE to use.
The start-up plan, bodyweight plan and keeping in shape plan ARE THE BEST. There's a mixture of cardio and muscle building, and it truly cares about how and how well you can get your body in shape, working on the whole package as you progress through your plan. I recommend this app to anyone that needs help starting and staying motivated. It seriously helps you out. At least it did for me!
Thank you, NIKE!
Celebrate Your Achievements
Earn badges and trophies for special occasions like birthdays, New Year and Halloween – or for reaching workout milestones such as workouts completed, workout frequency, or weekly and monthly streaks.
Nike Training Club: Sign Up Today
Ready to go? Download the Nike Training Club App and create an account. Then, start exploring our workouts and tracking your fitness journey. Get NTC for iOS and Android today.
NTC App FAQS
Find answers to some of the most common questions about Nike Training Club below:
Why is my NTC workout not syncing with my device?
If you're having issues with your workouts syncing, contact us for advice.
Why is my NTC App not working?
If your NTC App isn't working, contact us for help.
What equipment do I need for NTC workouts?
NTC features a whole range of workouts, and you don't need equipment for all of them. Some are bodyweight-only sessions, while others are best performed in a gym. Check out the workout video overview page to find out what kind of equipment you'll need.
How do I log in to my NTC App?
To log in to your NTC App, download and open the app on your device. Select "log in", then enter your email address and password to access your profile.
What is NTC Premium?
We’ve removed the “Premium” label, as NTC Premium programmes, workouts and expert tips are now free for all Nike Members. With the newest version of the app, you can still find all of the enhanced content you love, but without the “Premium” tags.
How much does the Nike Training Club App cost?
The NTC App is free to download. Use the app to access workouts, track training and explore wellness tips.
Tune in to the Podcast
Trained, a podcast from Nike, explores the cutting edge of holistic fitness through interviews and conversations with industry experts. Content is currently only available in English.