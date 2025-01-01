Slider sandals: effortless comfort
Choose from our range of slide sandals and slip into comfort. From the pool to the park, you can wear these simple styles just about anywhere. Discover flexible options you'll reach for every time. Why not add a touch of luxury to your off-duty collection with a leather design? If you like a little extra support, you can pick a pair that features front and heel straps that make sure you stay secure. With plenty of colours to choose from, you'll find something to suit your look. Keep it classic in neutral monochrome or go for a bold look to brighten up your day. With sizing for both adults and kids, the whole family can find quality footwear that fits securely.
Cloud-like comfort
At Nike, we know how much comfort matters when it comes to great performance. That's why our foam sliders have cushioned midsoles to provide comfort underfoot. This gives an ultra-responsive feel, so you stay in control during every movement. Despite its soft touch, our foam still delivers all the structure and support you need—whether you're heading down the street or across the beach.
Sculpted to suit your feet
Want slip-on shoes that feel like they're made just for you? Browse our comfy slide sandals crafted with contoured footbeds and cushioned midsoles. These give you sculpted support and keep your foot in place. Look out for designs with rolled top edges on the strap to add an extra touch of cushioning. Plus, thick padding creates a super-soft feel that makes these styles comfortable enough for all-day wear.
Effective traction you can trust
Stay secure with every step in our comfy slides. Look out for styles featuring traction patterns—the textured grip ensures your feet stay in place and feel stable on almost any surface. Explore our selection of understated pairs, from classic styles with a single strap across the front to statement designs. Or, why not choose some sliders with back straps? These give you added support, and the adjustable design helps you get a personalised fit.
Perfect by the water
Heading to the beach or chilling out poolside? We've got slider sandals with outer shells crafted from water-resistant fabric. This makes them ideal for slipping on after you've finished your lengths. Plus, they dry quickly, too. Perforations provide ventilation and easy drainage, so you can even wear these pairs in the gym showers. Check out designs that feature a single piece of foam for slide sandals that feel as seamless as they look.
Be part of our mission
To build a better future, we all need to do our bit. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose comfort sliders with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.